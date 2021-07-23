Student turns to quarrying for a living

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

As the Covid-19 lockdown continues to affect Ugandans, some students have started income-generating projects to sustain themselves until government reopens educational institutions.

One such student is Ms Charity Ainembabazi, 22, from Makerere University Business School.

Ms Ainembabazi said when President Museveni announced a 42-day lockdown last month, she decided to start stone quarrying on family land in Rutooma in Nyabikoni ward, Kabale Municipality.

“My parents appreciated the idea and bought me the tools to use. They offered me land that has rock on which I am doing this stone quarrying project. Last month, I sold a trip of stones at Shs200,000 and this month I am expecting to sell stone aggregates worth Shs400,000 because I have now gained experience, ” Ms Ainembabazi says.

Asked why she decided to choose stone quarrying, the 22-year-old says its a ready market due to increased urbanisation in the area.

“I had to think about what people do that does not need a lot of money for the start. I later thought of stone quarrying since there are many stones surrounding our area,” Ms Ainembabazi says.

“Since very many people are now building, they need construction materials hence deciding on doing stone quarrying. It’s a marketable venture,” she adds.

Ms Ainembabazi says the experience shows that students can earn from it and be able to supplement their tuition and pocket money.

“I encourage other students in this area to join me so that we can produce in bulk to satisfy the increasing demand for building. I will continue doing stone quarrying every school holiday because I have found the activity well paying besides doing it as an exercise,” she says.