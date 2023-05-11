Sudan belongs to the people, not the army- Museveni

President Museveni has renewed calls for a cease fire in the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and warned the Army against personalizing the country.

Mr Museveni met the Special Envoy of the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Amb. Dafallah Al-Haj Ali at State House Entebbe, where the two are said to have discussed the conflict that has the region on its toes.

“A ceasefire is critical to allow peace, for people to elect their leaders as owners of the country. The country does not belong to the Sudan Army, it belongs to the people,” Museveni tweeted.

Sudan was plunged into the latest round of fighting on April 14 between the country's national army led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy and fellow coup leader, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The former allies disagreed on plans to integrate the latter’s mighty RSF fighters into the mainstream Sudan army, which would reportedly weaken him militarily and politically.

The warring sides have repeatedly violated a ceasefire agreements, with neither side yielding to truce calls, by among others the United Nations, the African Union and the the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad.

International media reported strong explosions in the Capital Khartoum on Wednesday morning. Reports also point to hundreds of deaths, and hundred thousands of persons displaced.

Mr Museveni also cautioned Sudanese leadership against sectarianism.

“I reiterated my earlier advice that they should do away with politics of Identity and concentrate on politics of Interest,” Museveni said.

He, on April 17 condemned the fighting as a misuse of force “that undermines all progress made through dialogue over the last many months”.