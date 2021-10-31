Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters wave the national flag as they gather in a street in the capital Khartoum on October 30, 2021, to express their support for the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters.

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day.
Tens of thousands turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership.
