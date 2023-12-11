Support bill on alcohol, Archbishop Obbo asks Christians

Dr Emmanuel Obbo, Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese, has urged Ugandans to support the proposed alcohol regulation bill.

While presiding over the ordination of three deacons last weekend, the Archbishop said Ugandans would be saved from the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption once the bill comes into effect.

He said the bill will not only save ordinary people but also servants of God adding that alcoholic substance abuse has equally penetrated the altar where some servants of God have become key drunkards.

"I think God has heard the prayers of Uganda as a country because the regulation has been overdue and it’s the reason why I am calling upon you the Christians to give its full support. It’s not for you but it will also save my priests who are now being ruled by alcohol" said the Archbishop.

He attributed the surging number of domestic violence cases to excessive consumption of alcohol because most of those who are addicted fail to provide for their families.

He added that unregulated consumption of alcohol is also responsible for the rise in criminal acts like murder, and rape among others.

To enable the priests to carry out their church ministry with ease, Dr. Obbo urged the Christians not to harass them.

"My priest at Namwaya parish was confronted by some Christians after a disagreement about church affairs, and I was not happy," he explained.

He advised them to promote dialogue when there is any mistake adding that no one is perfect and that resorting to fighting a servant of God is one way of attracting curses.

Jude Thadeus Friday, Moris Natule, and Valeriano Ochwo were among those who were ordained.

However, the minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti challenged the clergy to task the government on having its citizens attain income status.

He said the church has a big command in encouraging their subjects to participate in activities that generate income in their households.

"Government acknowledges the contribution of the church in national development however we want in the same vain to appeal to you to use your pulpits to preach about the fight against poverty, disease, and ignorance" she appealed.

Meanwhile, the minister of state for defense Jacob Oboth asked the Bishop to forgive those who participated in confronting the thearish priest attributing it to poor parenting.