Supreme Court building not yet safe - report

Exactly a month after the Supreme Court was indefinitely closed following a fire outbreak at the Chief Justice’s chambers, a report by the Gender ministry indicates that the building housing the highest court in the land is not yet safe for occupation.

On May 30, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo announced the indefinite closure of the Kololo-based court on grounds that it had become unsafe for habitation.

He cited water leakages that had led to the collapse of the ceilings and water flooding in the chambers of the judges destroying property and court documents, as some of the grounds for the indefinite closure.

But according to the report released by the Occupational Safety and Health Inspection by the Gender ministry that this publication has seen, the building lacks many health and safety measures.

According to the report, the building was inspected to assess its suitability and possible violations to the standards in the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2006, and other relevant laws.

Some of the health and safety measures cited in the report include; poor lighting in the building, lack of elevators, and no access for people with disabilities and doors to the toilets don’t lock well.





What report unearthed

Other findings included; no separation of toilets for male and female staff, moisture related damage was observed in the ceiling and no emergency fire exits.

“The above findings are in contravention of sections 14, 15, 16, 25, 26, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 54, 55, 57, 58 and 60 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2006,”reads in part the report signed off by Mr Michael Byaruhanga, the team leader at Department of the Occupational Safety and Health, Gender ministry.

Adding: “In light of these discoveries, the building is not safe for habitation as a workplace and it is, therefore, recommended that the building is evacuated and only re-occupied after all the above findings are rectified.”

Speaking to this publication yesterday, Ms Harriet Ssali Nalukwago, the deputy registrar of the court, said they have shared the report findings with the landlord to ensure he fixes the health and safety gaps before they can reopen the court to the public.

Some of the findings

- Poor lighting even on a sunny day

- Entire building lacks elevators

- Flooding during rainy seasons

- No emergency fire alarms

- No signage for emergency exits