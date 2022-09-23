Survivor narrates Ebola ordeal

He was taken to the isolation centre where he found some of the people he was with at the burial. Shortly after this, he lost consciousness. He woke up three days later. “I spent seven days in the isolation centre. In our isolation room, there were 10 people but by the time I left, six had died. Whenever someone died, I would think that I was next,” he said. Mr Mpanga says at the time, there was no vaccine for Ebola. He adds that the health workers were only treating Ebola symptoms. “We were given many antibiotics whose names I cannot remember. I was also taking local herbs,” he said. Mr Mpanga adds that the doctors also encouraged them to eat local food such as matooke and posho. “The doctors would ensure that every day I take my drugs on time,” he says.

After seven days in the isolation centre, he asked the doctors to discharge him because he had regained energy although he had not fully recovered.

When he was discharged, Mr Mpanga says he was only given antibiotic drugs. He adds that it took another month for him to fully recover.

“When I came back home, I still had body pain and was still weak with side effects. I lost my memory and my testicles reduced in size. Doctors from Bundibugyo hospital and Kampala kept monitoring me every week,” he said.

Mr Mpanga adds that he was doing physical exercises every morning.

The doctors also instructed him to abstain from sex for six months because the virus could still be in his semen.

He, however, says his daughter, who was five at the time, also developed similar signs and symptoms after he returned home and was admitted for four days. She later tested negative.



Locals shunning him

Mr Mpanga says on his way home, he stopped at a trading centre but people ran away.

“People refused to come close to me. The doctor I had travelled with convinced them to come closer but they all declined,” he says.

For the first two weeks at home, no one visited him. He decided to limit his movements in the community, saying whenever the locals would see him, they would whisper to each other that he is an Ebola survivor.

He added that people did not want to line up with him at the bank.



Advice

Mr Mpanga says if anyone develops signs and symptoms of Ebola, one needs to visit a nearby health facility for testing.

“Back then, people did not believe it was Ebola. Instead, they said it was witchcraft. People discouraged others from going to the hospital and that is why we lost many people. I have told people that seeking medical advice is key,” he says.

His wife, Ms Naume Mpanga, 58, says when her husband was diagnosed with Ebola she thought he was going to die.

“Although I was nursing my brother who died of Ebola, I became scared when they told me that my husband had Ebola. One day I requested the doctors to put me in an isolation room because I had developed fever, but they refused,” she said.

Ms Naume says at home, she ensured that food was always provided on time and also after two weeks people started visiting them and they supported them financially.