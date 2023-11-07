Susan Magara murder suspects ask court to halt trial over alleged torture

Suspects undergoing trial for the 2018 kidnap and murder of Susan Magara, a cashier at Bwendero Dairy Farm (BDF) have asked the trial judge to halt court proceedings, accusing security operatives of subjecting them to torture during evidence gathering after their arrest.

The nine suspects are ; Yususf Lubega, Hussein Wasswa, Muzamiru Ssali, Hajara Nakandi, Abubaker Kyewolwa, Mahad Kisalita, Hassan Kato Miiro, Ismail Bukenya and Musa Abbas Buvumbo through their lawyers told the trial judge Alex Ajiji that in order to extract confessions from them, the joint -task security teams comprising police, the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Joint Anti-Terrorist Task Force (JATT) subjected them to torture.



Lubega contested the testimony by Mr Frank Nyakairu, an operative attached to the CMI who said he (Lubega) had voluntarily confessed to the crime and gave inside information and details about his co-accused.



“I will not get a fair hearing. The witness (Nyakairu) tortured me; he kicked me, I have pain in the chest and in the back. I can no longer lift something weighing 10 kilogrammes. I was forced to confess in order to save my life,” Lubega told the court.



They asked the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to provide court with the forms on which police surgeons examined them to be used as proof in their torture claims.

However, the judge was prompted to adjourn the case to November 13 after the suspects’ lawyers were also unable to produce an independent report from African Centre for Torture Victims.