Suspect dies in police cells in Yumbe

A suspect who was detained at Lobe Town Council Police Post, in Yumbe District has been found dead.

The deceased, Isaac Andabati, a resident of Menzere village in Kei Sub County, Yumbe District allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the cells in the wee hours of Friday.

Mr Swali Izule Rajab, the secretary for security of Lobe Town Council, said Andabati was arrested by the police on Wednesday over attempted murder after shooting his step-father with an arrow in the chest.

"The deceased was in a good condition at the time of his arrest and detention, but was found dead in police cells on Friday morning after he used a mosquito net to hang himself," he said.

Mr Izule said the relatives of the deceased were informed about the matter, and postmortem was done before releasing the body to the relatives for burial.

When contacted for a comment, the Yumbe District Police Commander Mr Charles Okoto said he had no information about the matter.

The OC CID at Yumbe Police Station, Mr Richard Ozua, also said he was unaware of the incident.

"The file of that incident has not reached me. I was in a meeting in Moyo on Friday and at the moment I cannot give you information about what I am not sure of," he said.

This is the third person to die in police cells in a space of only one week

