Suspected ADF terrorist arrested in Kasese

Police have confirmed arrest of a fugitive Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) remnant who escaped from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and started living in Uganda.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the suspect identified as Abdurazak Bahati was arrested last week by Police in Rwenzori East and Mpondwe (Kasese District).

“The suspected 28-year-old ADF rebel sneaked from Twodoli in DR Congo and entered into Uganda,” Enanga said at a weekly police press briefing in Kampala.

According to police, the suspect was part of the group that entered Uganda in November 2023 through Ntoroko District.

“Most of his colleagues were eliminated but we believe there are a few remnants who are still out there that we continue to actually pursue,” Enanga observed.

Police maintain that they are continuing to carry out several operations in the Rwenzori region to weed out ADF militants.

“Due to the ongoing successful UPDF pursuit against the ADF rebels in Eastern DR Congo, our counter terror task teams have continued to remain vigilant and have continued to monitor our western borderline for potential threats in the Rwenzori area in coordination with the joint territorial security teams,” Enanga noted.

He added: “Although at this stage we do not have specific intelligence reflecting any new attacks along our Rwenzori axis with DR Congo, we are monitoring active ADF activities on the other side of the DR Congo. We were getting complaints of insecurity, perpetrated by ADF in Bukuka Hills, in Eastern DRC. We are monitoring acts of insecurity on the Eastern DR Congo side of Lhubiriha, Kasindi around February 12.”

Police on Tuesday reiterated calls for mass vigilance in the fight against rebel groups and terrorism.

“Our joint territorial teams continue to maintain the heightened posture with patrols and increased visibility along the Rwenzori area to counter any potential threats that may arise,” Enanga added.

On November 2, UPDF said they captured the head of the ADF group that was blamed for the murder of two honeymoon foreign tourists and their local guide in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The 31-year-old suspect identified by UPDF as Abdul Rashid Kyoto alias Njovu was thought to be the only survivor of a night-time military operation against ADF as six terrorists from the group were killed.