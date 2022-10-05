Suspected Ebola patient dies in Nebbi, samples sent for testing

A 57-year-old man who reportedly presented signs of Ebola Virus Disease has died in Nebbi District, West Nile sub region, health authorities said Wednesday.

Samples of the suspected case, a resident of Ogonjo village in Erussi Sub County in Nebbi District have been sent to the laboratory for testing.

Nebbi District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Justine Okwairwoth told this publication that: “The deceased presented acute signs and symptoms, especially fever, bloody diarrhoea and vomiting of blood. We then became suspicious of this and collected blood samples which we forwarded and are waiting for results.”

Okwairwoth said the suspected Ebola victim died two hours after his admission at Orussi Health centre III.

"People should not panic, but be vigilant to report any suspected cases," he said.

Dr Okwairwoth said the deceased had just returned from the neighbouring DR Congo where he traveled to attend one of his relatives’ burial ceremony at the weekend.

“The district managed to assemble a burial team and offered a dignified, safe burial. We ask people to report any cases related to the signs of Ebola for rapid management,” Okwairwoth said.

Nebbi Resident District Commissioner, Mr Robert Abak, urged leaders in Nebbi to collaborate with leaders in DR Congo to set up Ebola surveillance teams at border points to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We need to set up teams both in Uganda and DR Congo because there is free movement at the borders. This will enable us to easily detect suspected cases for quick response,” he said.

The LC3 Chairman Erussi Sub County, Mr Collins Jalacida, said they need to reactivate the Ebola task force team that worked during the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the health ministry's last update on Monday, the total number of cases identified in Uganda stood at 43 with 10 confirmed virus deaths.

Since the initial outbreak was discovered in the central district of Mubende, infections have been found in Kassanda, Kyegegwa and Kagadi.

But President Museveni has vowed not to impose any lockdowns to tackle the disease, saying last week that there was "no need for anxiety".

Mr Museveni said some 19 others classified as probable Ebola cases had also died, but said they were buried before they could be tested for infection.

Ebola is an often-fatal viral haemorrhagic fever named after a river in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where it was discovered in 1976.

Human transmission is through bodily fluids, with the main symptoms being fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea.

Outbreaks are difficult to contain, especially in urban environments.

People who are infected do not become contagious until symptoms appear, which is after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.