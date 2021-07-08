Suspected Gen Katumba shooters display torture wounds

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

Five people suspected to have been involved in shooting at the vehicle of Work's Minister, General Katumba Wamala killing his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo have displayed wounds on their bodies allegedly sustained while in police custody.

The five who have been inconsolably weeping before the Nakawa court seized the opportunity during a court break when presiding chief magistrate Dr. Douglas Singiza stood over proceedings to consult on which prison they should be remanded to for offenses of Terrorism, murder, and attempted murder.

The suspects have displayed, to the press, marks of beatings on their backs, legs, feet, hands and bottoms.

Before the court session, their lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima's asked for them to be released to secure treatment. Presiding Chief Magistrate, Singiza informed Turyamusiima that he had no jurisdiction to make such orders other than remanding the suspects and ordering prison authorities at Kitalya to make sure they get examined and treated.



The five; Muhammad Kagugube, Siriman Kisambira, Abudallah-Aziz Ramadhan Dunku, Kamada Walusimbi and Habib Ramadhan Marjan have now been remanded to Kitalya government prison. This makes the number of suspects formally charged in the Gen Katumba attempted murder 7 after Sheikhs; Yasin Nyanzi and Hussein Serubula were remanded last week.

According to the amended charge sheet presented by prosecution's Barbra Kyomugisha, all 7 suspects, between March 2015 and June 2021, while at various places in Uganda, involved themselves in attacks and murders on UPDF and police personnel, civilians, and police establishments without any due regard to safety.

That on 1st June 2021 at Kisaasi Central Zone within Kampala, the accused attempted to murder Work's Minister Gen Katumba Wamala and other 2 people; Sgt Khalid Kuboit and Mucunguzi Boniface.

The group also faces murder charges related to Gen. Katumba's daughter Brenda Nantongo and that of his driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo.