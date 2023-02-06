Tarehe Sita: UPDF seeks special  treatment on contracts

The managing director of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) Ltd Lt Gen James Mugira, has asked the government to give the corporation preferential treatment while awarding works contracts.

While briefing journalists last week on projects that NEC, the commercial arm of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) is undertaking, Gen Mugira said the army has the capacity, expertise and integrity needed to undertake projects in the fields of construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and health.

The remarks came ahead of Tarehe Sita celebrations today.

Tarehe Sita, a Kiswahili word meaning the sixth day, commemorates the February 6, 1981 when the five-year guerilla war that brought President Museveni to power was launched, with an attack on Kabamba Military Barracks.

This year’s main celebrations will be held at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara under the theme “Recognising the sacrifice of the founders of the people’s revolution for socio economic transformation”.

The Force has in the past week been holding charity activities across the country, with Greater Mbarara and Ankole Sub-region leading. UPDF and government officials, including political leaders from Isingiro and Mbarara districts have participated in medical camps, cleaning activities, and tree planting campaigns as well as renovations of facilities in the region.

Gen Mugira said if the Force consistently secures business from the government, private sector and individuals, it will not need the annual Shs2b that the government allocates NEC every financial year.

“I can assure you, I would not ask for even a coin from the government, if we are given business. If NEC is producing armoured vehicles, why should a government ministry, department or agency go to Germany to buy such vehicles if I can produce it here, so long as it meets the technical specifications, and the price is competitive?,” he said, adding: “We need that preferential treatment because at the end of the day, you get money from the government, and it goes back to government.”

Isingiro North MP Lt Col Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama, who participated in the 1981 to 1986 liberation war, at the weekend paid tribute to the revolutionaries and communities that contributed to the struggle.

Mbarara City North MP Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, the host for today’s fete, said the revolution dates far back in 1971 when there was a botched attack on the then President Idi Amin at Mbarara Simba Battalion.

He said the failed attack led to the killing of some Ugandans. He cites James Karuhanga, who was publicly executed in Mbarara Town in 1973, and the former secretary general of Ankole Kingdom, Bananuka Bazilio Bataringaya.

Mr Rukaari appealed to fellow leaders to continue preaching the gospel of mindset change in communities.