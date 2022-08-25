Taxi park, other facilities evicted from Lubigi swamp 

The second day into the demolition of illegal structures within Lubigi wetland left hundreds of people displaced and a taxi park ordered closed.

By 7am yesterday, a combination of security forces numbering well over 100 had camped at the Northern- Southern Bypass roundabout, armed with machetes (pangas), mattocks and other equipment.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) executive director, Dr Barirega Akankwasa, said wetlands are a vital component of the ecosystem and vowed to rid all Uganda’s wetlands of encroachers.

Busega taxi and lorry parks were closed and there are plans to barricade them with metal. At the lorry park, a grader was used to dig holes in the ground to deny accessibility.

A crane carries away a kiosk from a section of Lubigi wetland at Busega in Kampala yesterday.

A brick laying plant owned by Turkish investors was removed as was timber and eucalyptus pole selling points. Several acres of crops, including beans, maize, yams and sugarcanes were cut down.

It had become a habit of unscrupulous investors to fill the wetland with earth to create chunks of land, which they would later sell or rent out expensively.

Background

Over the years, Lubigi wetland, especially around Busega, Namungoona and neighbouring areas, has come under severe pressure from human encroachment.