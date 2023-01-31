Tayebwa tasks Ecweru to investigate corruption in ministry of works

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa has tasked the State Minister for Works and Transport, Mr Musa Ecweru to investigate reports of corruption raised against some staff in the Ministry of Works.

Mr Tayebwa while officiating as Chief guest at the launch of the rehabilitation works for the Kizinda-Rutookye-Bitereko-Rwempungu and Rutookye-Kisiizi-Kiyanga roads connecting the districts of Mitooma and Bushenyi, said that interconnectivity road works across the country have been marred with corruption in which ministry’s engineers over-price the government and award themselves sub-contracts.

“I have issues with district engineers and I am not happy with the way they do work. That’s why for this project, we agreed with the ministry that it does the work. Some time back, I wanted to assist to level a playground at a government-aided school but the rates were exaggerated and I left it,” he said.

“Hon. Minister, this goes to your staff of interconnectivity roads. Each government engineer has a construction company. I have already received a report. I know you fight corruption. Kindly investigate interconnectivity road works, we beg you. Go study that and the money instead of being given to contractors, please pass it on to force account since you are already organized with your staff,” he added.

The deputy speaker’s remarks came after local leaders in Mitooma District led by the district chairperson, Mr Benon Karyaija said that interconnectivity works in the district had been neglected by contractors who got money but failed to deliver.

Mr Karyaija told the speaker and the congregation that Dove Construction Company was given money to the tune of Shs400 million to rehabilitate a less than 10km stretch from Rwempungu to Kashenshero in August 2021, but the road remains impassable up to now.

Mr Tayebwa further noted that he had already asked the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to investigate corrupt engineers with construction companies in the ministry of works arguing that government resources are limited but a lot is being stolen.

Mitooma District Local Government received funding worth Shs2.628 billion for the rehabilitation of the Kizinda-Rutookye-Bitereko-Rwempungu road (27.9km) and Rutookye-Kisizi-Kiyanga Road (19.1km) from the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development and construction is expected to commence soon.

Mr Ecweru said that the road was a critical one having the capacity to connect Mitooma District to other areas including Bushenyi to facilitate the movement of agricultural products.

“This place has the potential in terms of wealth but accessibility has been a problem and once it is done, accessing Mitooma will be easy. These people will be richer than they are and then we shall tax them. This place has the potential to pay our taxes and then we can do more,” he said.

Mr Karyaija noted that the road was much needed to unlock development opportunities in the area, especially connecting the district to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

According to Eng Isaac Tibihika, the Ministry of Works, Force Account Unit boss, Mbarara Zone, terms have been reached to have the road rehabilitated with standard first-class marram so it can last longer and there is no compensation for the locals.