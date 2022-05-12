Tayebwa wants police, prisons representation in Parliament

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa has asked the government to think about the need to push for the representation of the Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service in the legislative assembly, as it is with their counterparts, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Mr Tayebwa reasoned that this will enable the two forces to have a voice in Parliament and therefore table their issues just like it for the UPDF.

“And also this has brought us to a point that maybe the police doesn’t have people to speak for them. We are going to bring it to the attention of the Commander in Chief because issues of security have a historical background on why decisions are taken the way they are,” Mr Tayebwa said Wednesday afternoon.

He added: “I think it is high time the Police and Prisons got representatives in Parliament. If it is armed forces, all of them are armed forces, how come they aren’t considered?”

Mr Tayebwa's message was made in his opening communication in yesterday's plenary session as he commented on the misconduct of the UPDF officer, Private Derrick Tumwine who confronted and harassed a traffic officer near Mukwano Mall in Kampala.

In the same breath, the Deputy Speaker promised to seek an audience with the President so that a clear understanding can be established as to why the Police and Prisons forces have no representation in Parliament.

“This is distorting our image as a country. We are arming our enemies with information to go out and say Uganda is a place where traffic officers aren’t safe. We want officers to respect each other,” Mr Tayebwa said.

UPDF apologise

In an emotional response to the incident that involved the UPDF officer harassing the traffic officer, the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces, UPDF Lt Gen Peter Elwelu apologised for the incident.

“There was no reason at all for one of us to interfere with the duties of the Police. It was unacceptable and unforgivable. That soldier Private Derrick Tumwine has been arrested and he is facing the court.”