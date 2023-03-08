Teacher, 3 men ‘gang-rape’ boy

A male teacher and three men are under investigation for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old boy in Nabweru South I Cell, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District.

Mr Derrick Pakcho, a teacher at Home Kindergarten, Busibante in Najjera last week appeared before Nabweru Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges of defilement where a plea of not guilty was entered and the suspect was remanded to Luzira prison.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, said Mr Pakcho allegedly sodomised a 16-year-old male juvenile in February 23, 2023 with other gang members.

“The victim, a casual labourer, was lured by the teacher (suspect) who promised him a lucrative job. The victim and suspect boarded a taxi from Najjeera to Nabweru South I cell, and entered into a wall-fenced house,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

“We are still looking for three suspects who ran away after committing the offence,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The minor told police that Mr Pakcho warned him not to report the matter anywhere but when he started passing out bloody stool, he requested for medication from the teacher who adamantly refused.

Mr Sulait Nsamba, the defence secretary of Busibante village in Kira Municipality, took the victim to Najjeera police where the case was first reported under reference SD Ref 38/25/02/23.

“The victim came to my home late in the night (on February 24) and he started telling me what he went through. Fortunately, I came to know about the teacher a week ago when he came looking for a house to rent,” he said.

Mr Nsamba said he took the victim to the police station and the teacher was arrested.

According to Section 145 of the Penal Code Act, 1950, it is criminal to have unnatural sexual intercourse and it attracts a life imprisonment on conviction.

The Act states:“Any person who has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for life.”

According to the 2022 annual police crime report, 8,960 cases of defilement were reported in 2022 compared to 14,436 defilement cases in 2021, reflecting a decrease of 38 percent.

In 2020, 14,134 defilement cases were recorded, up by 3.8 percent from the 13,613 cases reported in 2019.