Teachers to reapply for jobs online

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

Government is set to introduce a system that will enable teachers apply for jobs online.

Dr Asuman Lukwago, the Permanent Secretary of the Education Service Commission, said the system, which aims at improving efficiency in the recruitment process, targets post-primary school teachers as well as primary school teachers in central governments such as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

“The Commission is finalising the digitalisation process of recruitment. Before the year ends, the commission will launch the exercise and require teachers to put their profiles on the system. The commission will be guiding them on how to apply because we need to give them guidelines before the system is rolled out,” Mr Lukwago told Daily Monitor on Friday.

According to the commission, a teacher needs to have an email address to create a profile on the system.

Dr Lukwago said the system will eliminate conmen who have been involved in the recruitment of teachers as well as travel costs that prevented some potential candidates from applying.

Previously, teachers had to travel to Kampala to submit their forms, which has been costly.

“Teachers who are not able to get that transport, especially those who have just completed school are left out yet they could be good teachers. Then there are many middle men who claim to be talking on behalf of government and take money from teachers. Some of them [conmen] are giving teachers fake appointment letters,”Dr Lukwago said.

Mr Martin Obore, the national chairperson of Secondary School Head Teachers Association, said: “It was one of our recommendations that we get a system which prevents teachers from moving up and down. Teachers have been moving from rural areas to Kampala, so we feel an online platform will reduce the burden.”

Government has called upon teachers to learn how to use ICT systems such as the email address before the online process is launched.