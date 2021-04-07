Tears as Kizito Lwanga returns home in casket 

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

It was an emotive moment as the body of the late Kampala Archbishop, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga’s body reached his ancestral home in Kyabakadde Village, Kyampisi Sub-county, Mukono District.

By 10am, there was already a bee-hive of activities in the entire village as mourners made their way to St Charles Lwanga Parish to attend a requiem mass to celebrate the life of the fallen prelate.

Some mourners cruising top-of-the range fuel guzzlers snaked through the village, leaving residents in awe.

The clergy, clad in their clerical robes, stood meticulously by the playground to receive the body of the late Archbishop. They were led by Lugazi Bishop Christopher Kakooza, who was also the main celebrant of the day.

State minister for Youth and Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala breaks down at the deceased’s ancestral home in Kyabakadde Village, Kyampisi Sub-county, Mukono District on April 6, 2021. Photo/Ismail Kezaala.



Photojournalists armed with their cameras stood poised, ready to capture the best shots.

Body arrives

At exactly 2pm on a sultry afternoon, the helicopter, registration number AF 641 carrying the late Lwanga’s remains, landed at Kyabakadde Primary School playground, 200 metres from the parish, amid deafening cheers from relatives and the faithful who had gathered to witness the heroic arrival of the late archbishop.

Whereas others visibly sobbed, some were singing hymns while flashing their rosaries in praise of the man who was born and raised from the same village before growing through the ranks to become one of the country’s top clerics.

It was a bitter-sweet moment. And the hundreds of mourners who thronged the parish at Kyabakadde showed how revered the late Lwanga was.

Mourners who spoke to Daily Monitor described the late Lwanga as a man who not only loved God, but also all people around him.

Advertisement

Rt Rev Bishop Christopher Kakooza of Lugazi Diocese receives the body of Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Kyabakadde . PHOTO/ismail kezaala



“He (Lwanga) practiced what he preached. He spread love to all and was very generous. His life impacted many of us and that is why we are here today to celebrate his life,” Ms Stella Namutebi, a mourner, said.

Mr Cleophas Sserwadda, another mourner, said: “He taught us to be entrepreneurs and always supported many village saving groups, which have sustained many families. We will miss him”.

During Mass, Bishop Kakooza told mourners that the late Lwanga had died in Christ and asked them to remain faithful so as to inherit the Kingdom of God.

He described the late Lwanga as a religious and hard-working cleric who served the church and his country deligently.

“We should be assured that those who die in Christ shall resurrect. However, we have to work for it by giving out lives to God and doing his will. We need to renew our faith in God and be ready to be called any time,” he said.

Mukono Bishop James William Ssebagala said whereas the late Lwanga was Catholic, he believed in preaching the gospel alongside religious leaders from other churches.

“I admired his brilliance and he had developmental ideas. He was respectful and humble, and he loved all people irrespective of their religion. We have lost a religious icon of our time,” he said.

A choir sings during prayers for Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga at Kololo in Kampala. PHOTO/PPU

Mr Justin Mayanja, a brother of the deceased, said the family is grateful for the life of the cleric and thanked all those who supported him during his clerical duties.

He asked all those whom the late Lwanga could have wronged to forgive him and continue praying for his soul.

Mr Mayanja also ruled out foul play in his elder brother’s death, saying the family respects the postmortem findings by the doctors.

Ms Solome Nakamanya, 90, a former teacher of the fallen archbishop, described the deceased as a brilliant, hardworking and kind man.

“He was my student at St Joseph Kyabakadde Primary School in Mukono District from 1959 to 1964,” Nakamanya said.

She said the deceased was so bright in class in that he used to lead and could try hard to help those who couldn’t easily understand the lessons.

