Technical colleges want govt to increase daily capitation grant to Shs 30,000 per student 

The Uganda Technical Colleges have urged the government to increase the current capitation grant provided per student per day, citing its inadequacy to cover essential expenses such as meals and training costs.

Mr Milton Mubogwe Kakuba, the acting Principal of Uganda Technical College Kichwamba, expressed concern over the current allocation of Shs1,800 per student per day by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

According to him, sustaining an institution with a sizable student population is challenging with the current funding and proposed an increase in the grant to Shs30,000 per student per day, emphasizing that the necessity of such a raise was to ensure proper care and support for the students.

“The welfare and upkeep funding for the students is low compared to the cost of the services we offer. The Shs1,800 per student per day on average is a small fraction of the requirement on feeding and it leaves the college to spend beyond what it receives,” he said on Friday during the graduation ceremony of 834 students of Uganda Technical College Kichwamba located in Kabarole District in western Uganda.

The Chairperson of the Governing Council for UTC Kichwamba, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, said limited funding for the colleges poses challenges in effectively managing the college, particularly in providing meals to students three times a day, given the meager daily allocation of Shs 1,800 per student by the government.

Students react during their graduation ceremony at UTC Kichwamba in Kabarole District on March 1, 2024. Pohoto/ ALEX ASHABA

"The Shs1,800 which the government is allocating to each student per day is not enough; it's like buying a bottle of mineral water. The college has to feed students three times a day. We resolved that let each student be given Shs30,000 per day to be able to maintain the student," he stated.

Mr Rwabuhinga pointed out that the low funding often leads to discontent among students, who, in turn, place blame on the college management.

In response to the concerns raised, the State Minister for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo said the matter would be brought to the attention of the cabinet, especially considering the ongoing budget cycle in Parliament.

"The money that we have been sending to these colleges is not enough; I agree because the cost of living has gone up. I will present the issue to the cabinet to see that something good comes out. The fortunate thing is that we are in the budget process, but I appeal to parents to ensure that children keep studying," Dr Muyingo stated.

The state minister for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo handing over certificate to students during their graduation ceremony at UTC Kichwamba in Kabarole District on March 1, 2024. Pohoto/ ALEX ASHABA

He further urged female students to embrace technical colleges, noting the imbalance in enrollment where females dominate, despite technical courses being designed to benefit both boys and girls.

The minister also commissioned a newly constructed infrastructure, including workshops, installed equipment, and vehicles all valued at Shs31 billion. The additions aim to enhance the learning environment for students, providing them with ample facilities for their educational needs.