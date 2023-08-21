Technocrats, politicians tipped on city masterplan

The undersecretary of the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs has tasked political and technical leaders in Kampala metropolitan area to bury their differences and work towards successful design and implementation of the Integrated Urban Development Masterplan.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement in Kampala last Friday, Ms Monica Edamuchu said unless the two sides speak the same language, implementation of the masterplan will not be possible.

“All leaders should put aside issues that can divide us if we are to save the future generation. Mobilise the masses to appreciate the plan and enable the team implement the plan with ease,” she said.

“It is projected that Kampala metropolitan area will have 11 million people by 2040 and if we don’t prepare ourselves very well as leaders, the future generation is doomed,” she added.

The Ministry of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has embarked on developing a comprehensive masterplan for Kampala metropolitan area to ensure better physical planning by the year 2050.

Kampala metropolitan area comprises Kampala City, Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi districts.

The masterplan that is to be developed in a period of four years, aims at better urban planning to tackle challenges of unplanned development, settlements, traffic jam, and population growth that Kampala metropolitan area continues to grapple with.

The masterplan will also streamline transport networks and enhance urban connectivity in addition to addressing land use management, including forest reserves and wetlands.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said although Kampala has the best natural environment, the city is poorly built and that the proposed urban development masterplan is timely.

Mr Lukwago, who revealed that the previous attempts to design and implement similar plans had failed, tasked experts from JICA to ensure that the plan at hand succeeds.

Mr Hideyuki Sasaki, the JICA expert team lead, revealed that the new plan will also focus on developing the shores of Lake Victoria to ease access by the public in addition to restoring beaches to the community.

“Such areas shouldn’t be monopolised by private businesspeople,” Mr Sasaki said.