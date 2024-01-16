Technology to add value to banana fibre excites locals

Farmers and leaders in Bushenyi District are excited over a new technology where multiple products like clothes, mats, among others, are made out of banana fibres.

The new value-addition technology was unveiled during the celebrations to mark the annual Karooro Day in Katungu Cell, Central Division, in Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality on Saturday.

“This is a new year and we must create avenues to improve our household incomes. Embracing the banana fibres technology is one of the ways where we will produce things like threads, fertilisers and fibre sanitary towels, among others,” Ms Mary Karooro Okurut said .

She added: “The Ntambiko Crafts Centre under Karooro Okurut Foundation will take the lead role in training people, especially the youth.

Ms Okurut, a senior presidential advisor on Public Relations, said Uganda is the third largest banana-producing country in the world and urged farmers to also earn from processing banana stems.

Mr Kimani Muturi, the founder and director of TEXFAD Company Ltd, which will train farmers on the technology, said by using an electric hand-driven machine, a farmer can earn between Shs1 million and Shs1.2 million every month by producing fibre yarn that can be used to make many products.