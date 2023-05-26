Teenager pushes man to death after molestation

Officers at the Fort Portal Central Police Station (CPS) are investigating circumstances under which a teenager working as a house help pushed a man down leading to his death after he pestered her for sex.

According to the Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, is it alleged that on Tuesday at about 5:00pm the 16-year-old teen girl whose identity we opt to conceal, while lounging in her room, the deceased identified as Ismail Kabuye, 24, a casual worker kept pestering her for sex something that reportedly prompted her fatal move.

“While sitting in her room charging a phone, the deceased came and began touching her private parts while asking her for sex. He was holding a plastic rod like a walking stick,” Mr Twesige noted, adding that it was then that the girl reportedly pushed Kabuye and he knocked his head on a metallic door and injured his face as he fell prostrate.

The deceased then got up and stormed out of the victim’s room, threatening to do something to her. He was taken to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday when his condition worsened and was pronounced dead last evening (Thursday) and that was when his relatives reported the matter to police.

The incident happened at Harukoto A cell, Central Division, Fort Portal City and according to police, a post mortem examination has since indicated that the deceased’s body was found with a wound on the right forehead.

In the meantime, police have revealed that the female juvenile has been arrested for interrogation because their inquiries indicate that the deceased and the teenage girl were alone at the time of the fight.

