Teso locals embrace herbal drugs after Covidex discovery

Many communities in Teso Sub-region had abandoned the use of herbal medicine until the discovery of Covidex, a supplementary herbal drug used in the treatment of Covid-19.

Eusuk, an ancient herb used for treating various ailments, was left for the elderly but is now being used by younger people after locals found that Covidex is also made out of natural remedies.

The herb is from a thorny tree whose leafs, roots and seeds are dried before being ground into powder and taken in hot water.

Eusuk derives its name from Usuk Sub-county in Katakwi District where it is commonly found.

Treatment

Mr Samuel Etibot, a 90-year-old resident of Opeta Parish, Magoro Sub-county, says the herb has been used for years for treating ailments such as malaria, stomach upsets, measles, cough, and heart complications.

“Unfortunately, when modern medicine came in, the introduction of religion by the White missionaries, the use of some of these herbs came under ridicule as being devilish and backward, leaving it for the elders, while the young generation started using modern medicine,” Mr Etibot says.

“Our elders often used leafs from Eusuk for deworming animals. We are instead buying modern animal drugs yet we still have them growing,” he adds.

He says they also use used to rely on other herbs such as Abac and Asimiri for treating malaria.

“So we were rich medically, we had natural remedies for various diseases, including syphilis but all that knowledge is being buried as the young generation is unwilling to use them,” he adds.

Mr Etibot says he is grateful that Covid-19 has changed people’s perception about herbs.

Ms Veronica Apolot, resident of Opuyongo Village, Abokodia Parish in Usuk Sub-county, says people from as far as Bugisu Sub-region have come to Katakwi to get Eusuk for sale.

She says the demand has doubled as many people buy the herb as a remedy against Covid-19.

“When I saw an influx of people trying to dig the roots and harvest the Eusuk seed, I also tapped in the demand. I earned Shs160,000 from selling two kilogrammes of Eusuk powder, each spoonful goes for Shs1,000 to Shs3,000, while in areas of Mbale District, it is sold at Shs5,000,” Ms Apolot says.

The mother of 11 says whenever one of her children falls sick, she uses local herbs.

“I am lucky that in this village, we are endowed with a number of herbal plants,” Ms Apolot says.

Mr Vincent Okello, a retired secondary teacher and former Iteso Cultural Union member, says the traditional knowledge is eroding away because there is no one transferring it to younger generations.

Mr Okello also says the population pressure has rendered some of the herbs extinct.

“Even the modern medicines are derived from plants, they only seem scientific because they can only get a cell from a plant and multiply it to trillion of cells for the use in modern medicine,” he says.

