The bosses at top of govt parastatals

The Equal Opportunities Commission’s latest report that underscored western Uganda’s dominance of parastatal jobs has opened the proverbial can of worms. The report shows that up to 47 percent of the chief executive officers of government agencies hail from western Uganda. A look at 13 of the 30 government agencies sampled affirms the commission’s findings, writes Peter Sserugo.

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos)

Ubos is currently headed by Dr Chris Mukiza as the Executive Director (ED).

The statistician was appointed to head the bureau in 2019. This was after nearly two decades of serving at the same agency in various positions.

Dr Mukiza was serving as the director of macroeconomics statistics at the bureau before he was handed the ED’s reins. While sources told this newspaper that Dr Mukiza hails from western Uganda, we could neither establish this nor his sub-region.

Ubos is a government agency in charge of coordinating, monitoring as well as supervising the national statistics system. The bureau was earlier this year forced to postpone the national population census to May 2024 over funding shortages.

Dr Mukiza’s office tenure expires next March before the commencement of the national census.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC)

Born in Bushenyi District, western Uganda, Dr Silver Mugisha has been the managing director of NWSC for the last decade.

Before assuming this office, Dr Mugisha served as the chief manager in charge of institutional development and external services at the same entity.

A civil engineer by profession, Dr Mugisha is currently serving his third term at the helm of the national body in charge of water supply and sewerage services in the country.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA)

Mr Fred Bamwesigye has been the director general of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) since 2021.

Born in Ntungamo District, western Uganda, Mr Bamwesigye served in various government entities like National Environmental Authority (Nema) before later joining the UCAA as a Human Resource Manager.

Upon retirement of Prof David Kakuba, Mr Bamwesigye was appointed acting director general of UCAA, a position he served until his appointment.

Uganda Investment Authority (UIA)

Mr Robert Mukiza is the current Executive Director of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

This agency aims at promoting and facilitating investment projects as well as advocating for a competitive business environment in Uganda.

Born in Kisoro District, western Uganda, Mr Mukiza was appointed by President Museveni to his current position in 2021.

Before his appointment, Mr Mukiza was the deputy director and representative of the African Union Commission to the Global and Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in Ethiopia. He holds a bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics, a Master of Science in International Finance and Economic Development and he also acquired studies in Strategic Leadership.

National Drug Authority (NDA)

Dr Medard Bitekyerezo is the current chairperson of National Drug Authority board since his reappointment in 2020.

Dr Bitekyerezo, who is also a former legislator of Mbarara Municipality in Western Uganda became the top leader of the Authority when court upheld the dismissal of Ms Donna Asiimwe Kusemererwa, the former executive director of NDA.

Dairy Development Authority (DDA)

The DDA is currently headed by Mr Samson Akankiza. Mr Akankiza is a Ugandan nutritionist hailing from western Uganda. He has served as the Authority’s ED since 2020.

The DDA is a government agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF). It was established to develop and regulate the dairy industry in the country.

Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA)

Dr Emmanuel Iyamulemye, a Ugandan agricultural scientist, was appointed for his second five-year term as ED of UCDA in 2017.

The holder of a degree and a PhD in agricultural science as well as master’s degree in Crop Science, Dr Iyamulemye has served in various government and private entities. Sources close to him revealed that he hails from western Uganda.





Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb)

Born in Gulu District, northern Uganda, Mr Daniel Odongo is the current Executive Director of the national examination body.

This puts him among the people from the northern region that constitute at least 20 percent of the CEOs in government agencies.





Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU)

In 2016, Mr Ernest Rubondo was appointed as the first ED of PAU. Born in western Uganda, Mr Rubondo is a geologist. Before his appointment to his current position, he worked with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development since its inception in 1991.

PAU is a government agency which monitors and regulates the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Uganda.

Combo: National Water and Sewerage Corporation's Dr Silver Mugisha (L) and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki

Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA)

With a Master’s Degree in Economic Policy and Planning, Mr Benson Turamye is the current Executive Director of the government’s agency in charge of public procurement.

Mr Turamye, who hails from western Uganda, has worked for PPDA for the last over 20 years.

By the time of his appointment as the PPDA’s executive director, he had served as the director of performance monitoring as well as manager of Procurement Audit and Investigations, at the same Authority.

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra)

Ms Allen Catherine Kagina is the current ED of the government agency in charge of developing and maintaining the national roads network.

A renowned business administrator hailing from Rukungiri District, Western Uganda, Ms Kagina served as the commissioner general of the Uganda Revenue Authority until 2014.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)

Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki is the Commissioner General of the country’s revenue collection and monitoring entity. He was born in Rubirizi District, western Uganda. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Masters of Science in Computing and Information Systems.

Before his appointment as the Commissioner General at URA, Mr Musinguzi served as a Senior Presidential Advisor on Information and Communication Technology. He also earlier worked as the head of the Finance and Audit Department in the Special Revenue Protection Services.

Electoral Commission (EC)

Mr John Mr Simon Byabakama, a lawyer and judge on the Court of Appeal is the current chairperson of the EC.

Aged 66 from the oil-rich western district of Hoima, Mr Byabakama was appointed the chairperson of the commission in 2015. Under his leadership, the EC organised two general elections, including the 2021 poll that was marred by chaotic scenes.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws as well a diploma in legal practice. Before his appointment he served as a judge of the High Court.

Reactions on X handle on our Tuesday lead story

Prof. V Baryamureeba

Why does Monitor say western and central take top govt jobs when central is in 3rd place. Shouldn’t these be weighted against population in these regions. There are also other factors like individual merit. This report is misleading. Regional balance must be contextualised.

Ivan Okuda @IvanOkuda

Early morning caller (gov’t official), “so why did you put that headline? What’s your motive?” Me, “I left Monitor in 2018, I am fully into private legal practice now.” Him, “ok but why that headline?” Me, “but they’re quoting your own gov’t report so what’s the issue?” Hangs up.

Bibi Rukwengye @Rukwengye

Come on, Kwezi. The story is sourced from a report commissioned by the government. It is about an issue that is central to our politics and economics – and access to public services. If Daily Monitor didn’t run it, they would have fallen short of every expected standard.

Abiaz Rwamwiri @AbiazRwamwiri

Many respected seniors there, I will wait for their answers to your question. But I also understand how media platform is being holed up by new dynamics, new media (social media) has diluted the content to play populist tunes and with our growing public frustrations and limited attention to details and conceptualisation, you sympathise with a media house that must attract readership that influences its advertising revenues how to keep up!

Moses Okello @moses okello

In research not much is added to the body of knowledge but at least now we move away from anecdotal to empirical evidence.

Kwezi Tabaro @Kwezi_Tabaro

Daily Monitor’s obsession with the mundane, if not banal, happenings is quite unfortunate for a paper of its standing. What will the next headline be? How many doctors/engineers come from what part of the country?

Lineaker Kigunddu

Is western Uganda one tribe??? Biased report...the west has over eight tribes. If you divide the 47 percent among the eight, it means each tribe occupies averagely five percent of the jobs...and there is one tribe Baganda taking 24 percent... so who is taking the lions share?

Nehemiah Dave

Every time I refresh my news feed this information pops up, feels Daily Monitor is posting this every five minutes

Shalom Sharon

Which western because they are two Mid-west and southwest

Kigongo .K.M @KigongoKM1

Monitor, are you not aware that so many people from the west have adapted or started using names from Central , even on their official documents?... If you want the list I can give you, and btw you also know this!

Kampala City Lawyer @tsillus

Please next time also come with the percentage of those that have gone to school in those regions.Thats how opportunities are divided...

Somandi @somandi26

Can you also show us the percent of the general population in each region and that of higher university degrees in each. That way we will have a better picture; without which this tweet [on yesterday’s Daily Monitor lead story] will be nothing but a blanket statement.

@Dude_Uganda256

But truth is western uganda is currently the most populated region in Uganda. You have Bayankole and Bakiga and Batoro as the top four populated tribes, despite of the fact that the Banganda are still the most populated tribe in Uganda.

Areda Emma Afuru Odelo @AredaCards

Would be more interesting if we look at actual regions. Where’s West Nile? Where’s Karamoja?

Kirima Moses Patrick @kirima_patrick

You’re wrong, it’s western and northern, otherwise thanks for the assessment and update.

Robert Tumusiime Akiiki @rtumusiime89

This headline [ on yesterday’s Daily Monitor lead story] is misleading! In Western, for example, there are tribes like Bakiga, Batooro, Banyoro, Banyankole, Bakonjo, and many others. It would be fair to single out tribe per tribe vs the jobs allocated to each. Not all western tribes are a beneficiary of this scheme.