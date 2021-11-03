|

The journey in the treatment of breast cancer: A step by step guide

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • The earliest case of breast cancer he has seen was a lady that was 25 years old but the average age for women who present with breast cancer is between 40 to 44 years.

One of the first steps in figuring out if one might have breast cancer is to know for starters, what a normal breast looks like, Dr James Kafeero, an oncologist at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) states. This type of cancer the doctor says, is curable and the country has the capacity to treat it; this is why many deaths from it bother oncologists as it is likely they could have been prevented.

