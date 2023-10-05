The return of Rwenzururu King Mumbere 

Rwenzururu King, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Iremangoma, delivered an emotional speech on Wednesday, rallying his subjects to abandon armed conflict and support peace efforts in the restive Rwenzori Sub-region.

His appeal, couched in conciliatory language, was delivered to ecstatic subjects who came to receive their king at his first homecoming event, four months after the government on June 12 dropped treason, terrorism and murder charges against him and more than 200 royal guards.

The charges were dropped after the king and his guards reportedly applied for amnesty.

As he spoke, the Omusinga told his audience the time was up for anything that could breed renewed conflict, reminding them of the blood-soaked years gone by.

“I joined the struggle when I was just nine, and I grew up in the conflict in the bush; and you know what kind of life is in the bush. I know even President Museveni understands this because just like myself, he was also in the bush,” he said at Kasese Golf Course.

“It is a life that we should fight not to go [back] into. We have lost a lot of blood and it is time to say enough is enough. I am tired of conflicts; this is the time for us to cooperate with the government and ensure that we realise peace and stability in this region,” he said.

King Mumbere’s speech resonated with the massive crowds gathered to witness their cultural leader speak for the first time since his violent arrest on November 27, 2016. His call for unity and peace also referenced government’s efforts to move the sub-region away from its rebellious past.

It was clear from the outset that the king came prepared to make a deliberately crafted political statement, blaming propaganda for the 2016 brutal military raid on his Buhikira Royal Palace in Kasese town, and the resulting bloodbath. More than 100 people died in the attack which has since been dubbed, the ‘Kasese Massacre’.

“We were victims of false allegations from some actors in this country. There are those who went to tell the government that we wanted to fight the government, and eventually, the government also got scared and handled us with an iron fist just like the way an eagle pounces on its chicken prey,” he said.

He added: “…it is now time to forgive each other for whatever happened and reconcile with one another. We should also not allow anybody to bring confusion amongst us. We also hope that the government will not listen to any propaganda against us, but instead invite us just in case there is anything that seems not clear”.

He then launched into an impassioned argument for the harnessing of the sub-region’s abundant natural resources for socio-economic transformation.

“This kingdom has the capacity to become one of the richest in the world if we utilise the endowments within this area. We are sitting on a lot of wealth, some of which we don’t even realise. While Bunyoro is set to receive royalties for its oil, this kingdom possesses resources far beyond oil.

This kingdom belongs to you, the people of Rwenzururu, and I am simply your servant, and you’re my bosses. Therefore, let us all work together to support its growth into a better institution,” he said.

King Mumbere also used yesterday’s highly emotional events to thank Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, for his support in the turbulent aftermath of the 2016 attack.

“I want to thank the Kabaka of Buganda, HRH Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who showed solidarity with us when we experienced troubles in 2016. He is the only cultural leader in the entire country who extended his sympathies to us for whatever befell us,” he said about the sad events which also saw his palace burnt down.

Sticking to his reconciliation script, the king then thanked the President; his brother, Gen Salim Saleh and the dialogue committee set up by the central government in consultation with Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu cultural institution to resolve the crisis.

Yesterday, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the State minister for Gender, spoke for government and advised area politicians against involving the king in politics again. She clarified that the Omusinga would no longer be guarded by royal guards but by a specially trained government force.

“Leave the king to do his work within the cultural institution; don’t involve him in your politics, and don’t let politics interfere with the cultural institution,” she said.

Ms Mutuuzo expressed the hope that the cultural institution would collaborate with the government to ensure a peaceful future. She also mentioned that President Museveni would soon meet with the king.

Mr Muhindi Eiphaz, the Kasese District chairman, who spoke on behalf of district leaders, requested the government’s assistance in rehabilitating the palace, which was bombed during the 2016 attack. He also called for a post-conflict rehabilitation programme as was done in post-war Northern Uganda.