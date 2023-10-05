Omusinga Mumbere’s jubilant homecoming

The spontaneous and rapturous celebrations which broke out in Kasese town, beginning Tuesday night made for a pulsating and most joyous spectacle which went on till daybreak yesterday.

The entire town came alive with a festive atmosphere as the people counted down the hours, eagerly awaiting the return of their leader, Omusinga (king) Charles Wesley Mumbere of the Rwenzururu Kingdom.

It had taken nearly seven years since the monarch last set foot on the soil of his beloved kingdom, banished by the government from this rich land of his ancestors and ancient heritage.

Taken away from them in very difficult circumstances, his people missed him so dearly. And they came out in droves to reaffirm that mutual and unbroken umbilical connection.

The streets of Kasese were illuminated with bright lights, and the air was filled with loud sounds of people chanting, and dancing with such gusto even as they swallowed all sorts of beverages.

At the heart of the kingdom-wide euphoria was Rwenzori Square, where the Omusinga homecoming concert took place. The venue was so packed with people, one could hardly find standing room.

As dawn broke over the hilly horizon, the Rwenzururu Kingdom flag was draped all over countless motorcycle taxis (boda bodas) as their ecstatic riders rode wildly across the town, accompanied by continuous and ear-splitting honking of horns in unreserved jubilation.

Subjects of the kingdom from all corners of this southwestern district streamed in aboard every kind of vehicle one could think of. Many were resplendent in celebratory dress, even more adorned custom-made Omusinga welcoming attire, including T-shirts, caps, bangles, and much more.

Some made their way through the throngs to the wide, open spaces of the golf course grounds, where the king was scheduled to address them later in the day. Others gathered at the Kasese aerodrome, keenly searching the skies, with eyes agog looking out for the anticipated chartered flight which would bring him to them.

The celebration was steeped in cultural richness; with the melodious sounds of traditional Bakonzo flutes blown in perfect harmony with the haunting, rhythmic echo and bass from the xylophones and drums. Those beautiful sounds set the stage for vibrant Bakonzo cultural folk dances that would be witnessed across the entire district.

Men, brimming with energy, played traditional drums and other musical instruments with carefree abandon, their rhythms filling the air with infectious joy.

Kasese town was alive as the sounds of cultural music mixed with the hum of excited voices of a people reborn. Young and old, their conversations, laughter and all else echoed through the streets. The sun shone bright and true as if to cast a new light on Rwenzururu Kingdom, casting away the blood-stained darkness that has long overshadowed its very existence.

Draped in their finest cultural clothes, with some wrapping waistbands crafted out of banana leaves around their bodies, these Bakhonzo people were putting on a proud display of their heritage.

Enterprising individuals saw an opportunity and began selling flyers, T-shirts, and photo frames featuring Omusinga Mumbere, creating a lively marketplace amidst the festivities.

Amid the hubbub, James Baluku, offered a sobering reminder: “I have dedicated the whole of today to welcoming my king. We have been missing him for about seven years, and we thank God he is coming today. We shall wait for him until he comes. The people of Kasese are the happiest people.”

And he was right. They poured onto the streets in their thousands.

By 10am yesterday, area notables and those who had been chosen well in advance headed for the aerodrome. The arrival of the retired Bishop of the South Rwenzori, Rt Rev Jackson Thembo Nzerebende signalled that this was no dream. Rwenzururu’s leader would be home soon.

Speaking to Monitor, Bishop Nzerebende expressed the boundless joy and happiness that Omusinga Mumbere’s return had brought, emphasising the importance of supporting the kingdom’s development agenda.

All the while, the distinct jingling of ankle bells filled the air as folk dance troupes carried on.

Prominent community figures such as businessmen Johnson Kalambaya and Yofesi Masereka, dressed in suits, joined the reception entourage, signifying a coming together of all the facets of this unsettled society.

Senior district leaders, including Bishop Rt Rev Francis Aquirinus Kibira, and are members of Parliament from the area, added to the distinguished gathering.

Rwenzururu Kingdom officials, including Prime Minister Joseph Kule Muranga, were present well in advance.

The Chief Prince, former minister of state for veteran affairs in the central government, Mr Christopher Kibanzanga, voiced his hopes that Omusinga Mumbere’s return would mark the beginning of a new era for the Rwenzururu Kingdom and the Rwenzori region, one characterised by peace and reconciliation.

Finally, the moment arrived when the light aircraft carrying King Mumbere; his wife, Queen Nyabaghole and their children, touched down at precisely 1.44pm local time.

Finally, he was here.

When he emerged smiling, the king was dressed in a sharp, dark-coloured suit, holding a ceremonial wand in his hand.

Business of any kind in Kasese town was paralysed for over two hours as the motorcade, mobbed by a sea of people, slowly made its way into town and eventually to the royal residence located along Mbogo Road in Muyenga, Kasese town.

Here, the king performed important cultural homecoming rituals before making his way to the golf course, where he addressed a massive and ecstatic crowd of his subjects. At the residence, he had spoken a few words to waiting journalists, closing with the simple but powerful expression: “Home is home”.

At the golf course, tears of joy streamed down faces, singing swept through the crowd and then at 5:10 p.m., the Obusinga anthem was sung loud and proud by all and sundry. Omusinga and his wife placed their right hands on their chests in respect. In the king’s eyes one could almost discern a wistfulness as he looked into the distance.

On November 27, 2016. Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere was plucked out of the ruins of his palace, devastated by a military raid, and arrested before being bundled into a military helicopter and eventually spirited away to Jinja, hundreds of kilometres away. He was imprisoned, before being released on bail as his on and off trial for alleged treason, murder, attempted murder and other crimes plodded on.