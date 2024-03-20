Theatre assistant remanded over Shs200,000 bribe for surgical operation

A former Arua Regional Hospital theatre assistant has been remanded to Luzira Prison in Kampala for allegedly soliciting and receiving Shs200,000 bribe.

Paul Wamana a resident of Anzuu Cell, Ayivu West Division, Arua City in West Nile on Tuesday appeared before the Ant-Corruption court in Kampala, presided over by Grade One Magistrate, Esther Asiimwe who read to him two charges related to soliciting and accepting a bribe to perform a surgical operation on an infant who had been referred to the health facility.

He faces two charges of corruption contrary to section 2(a) and 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 and corruption contrary to section 2(a) and 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

However, Wamana denied both charges before the magistrate entered a plea of not guilty.

“If I am allowed to talk, I can explain something,” Mr Wamana told the court before he was cut short.

According to the charge sheet, prosecution states that Wamana on May 29, 2022 at Arua Regional Referral Hospital in Arua City, being a public official employed as a theatre assistant by the Ministry of Health at Arua Regional Referral Hospital in the performance of his public function solicited and accepted gratification of Shs210,000 from one Viola Joy Joseph in exchange for performance of a surgical operation on her child, Aron Nabil Bashir.

State prosecutor, Mr Nicholas Kawoya sought an adjournment to update the court on investigation progress.