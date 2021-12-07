Prime

They want to kill me, says wife of murdered Alebtong govt official

Ms Angella Ogwang. PHOTO/PATRICK EBONG

By  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • Lira City police commander, Mr Godfrey Abigaba confirmed the incident saying they are investigating the anonymous source of the letters.

Unknown people are threatening to wipe out the family of the murdered former Alebtong Town Clerk, Denis Ogwang Adar, the widow claims.

