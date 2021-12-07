They want to kill me, says wife of murdered Alebtong govt official

Unknown people are threatening to wipe out the family of the murdered former Alebtong Town Clerk, Denis Ogwang Adar, the widow claims.

Speaking to this publication, Ms Angela Ogwang whose husband was brutally killed by unknown people on the night of October 11 said “she has nowhere to hide.”

“I am now very scared. These unknown people probably know me very well and want to kill me plus my family of three children,” she remarked a day after apparent killers dropped life-threatening letters at her home overnight Sunday.

“Angela, you must stop going to police to follow up the case of the murder of your husband. If you continue, we shall come back for you and your children in full swing. Or we shall abduct you and disappear with you forever and even your bones will not be recovered. This is the last warning to you,” the letter read.

Ms Ogwang said she got to know about the letters through neighbours as she returned from church on Sunday.

“They informed me that they found them in front of my main gate, and others dropped around the wall fence,” she told this reporter.

Lira City police commander, Mr Godfrey Abigaba confirmed the incident saying they are investigating the anonymous source of the letters.

“…but at the moment we have not yet arrested any suspect,” Mr Abigaba said on December 6.

Denis Ogwang Adar, Alebtong Town Clerk. PHOTO/ COURTESY

Police accounts show that Mr Ogwang was reportedly murdered by criminals who climbed over the wall fence of his home at Bar-Opuu Cell, Boroboro Ward in Lira City East Division. No arrests have been made so far.

But Ms Ogwang disclosed that the police personnel who were deployed at their home following her husband’s death- were later withdrawn by top commanders citing inadequate human resource.

Meanwhile, police are also hunting for a man who allegedly killed his wife at Wigweng Cell, Barogole Ward, West Division in Lira City, on Saturday.

Joan Akello, a mother of two was allegedly hacked to death by her lover only identified by police as Okello Amin.

The incident happened at around 10.30 pm when the deceased was taking a bath.