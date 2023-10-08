Thieves break into church, steal property, money

Police in Kyotera District are hunting for thieves who broke into Kamaggwa Catholic Sub-Parish in Lwankoni Sub-County, Kyotera District and stole property worth millions of shillings.

Mr Paul Ssempa, the youth leader at the parish, told Monitor on October 8 that the thieves made away with a piano, amplifiers and an unspecified amount of money which was being collected in a ‘Mother Mary’ box by believers. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday morning .

Mr Ssempa said that the amplifiers were purchased by Christians after many complained that they were not hearing what the priests were preaching.

“This break-in at the church is threatening the faith of Christians in this community. Some have been heard praying to God to punish those who steal from their church,” he said.

Ms Harriet Namayanja , a Christian at the church condemned the break-in and blamed it on jobless youths in the area .

“Most of the youths in this village spend most of their time gambling yet they are supposed to be in the garden during the rainy season. Because they don’t have money, they resort to stealing,” Ms Namayanja said.

The church members appealed to the police to thoroughly investigate the incident and apprehend the suspects.

After attacking the church, the same gang reportedly invaded the home of Ms Angle Namuwawu at Kamaggwa Village and stole over Shs20m cash from a village saving group, POWESA Eyeeterekera.

According to Ms Namuwawu, she heard her neighbour screaming that thugs had broken into her house which forced her to wake up.

The saving box that broken by thieves and stole about Shs20 million on October 8. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

“I looked for the Pewosa boxes around the house and they were nowhere to be found. Everything was taken including savings for members, agreements on which members borrow money and records showing how much everyone had saved,” Ms Namuwawu said.

Asked why the group savings are not kept in the bank, Ms Namuwawu said the long distance makes it difficult to take the money to bank.

Mr Dennis Tamale, the chairperson of Kamaggwa Village, said the area is increasingly recording crime cases.