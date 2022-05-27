Three family members among 5 killed in Kyegegwa taxi crash

Police in Kyegegwa District are investigating the cause of a fatal road crash that claimed the lives of five people, three of whom were from one family on Thursday.

The Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said the crash which left eight other people seriously hurt, happened after one of the rear tyres of a taxi Toyota Hiace burst before the driver lost control and it overturned several times at Kyasitiri along Kyenjojo_Kyegegwa highway.

Mr Twesige said the taxi had 13 occupants who were travelling from Bunyangabu District to Kampala via Fort Portal city.

The deceased have been identified as Byamukama Hebert, 46, a resident of Kyaduri Kyenjojo District, Katushabe Consolata, 47, and Mayengo Calvin, all from the same family.

Another victim was only identified as Agondeze. Particular of the sixth deceased person were not readily available by the time of publishing this story.

Dr Martin Yefta, the in-charge Kyegegwa general hospital said five bodies of three males, one female and a juvenile had been conveyed to the hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

He added that six of the injured victims who were in a critical condition had been referred to Mubende regional referral hospital for further management and two who were not critically injured are being managed at the health facility.

The injured persons are;

1_ Nabagereka F/a 59yrs R/o Hesi Bunyangabo District

2_Asaba Bibohere F/a 44yrs R/o Kyarusozi Kyenjojo District

3_ Katesigwa Noah m/a 45yrs R/o Kyaduri Kyenjojo District

5_ Wabaire Sam m/a 32yrs R/o Rweza Makindye Sssbsgabo

6_ Junior Samuel m/a 20 yrs R/o Mugusu Bunyangabo District

7_ Atuhaire Fatuma F/a32yrs R/o Mabira Kyaduri Kyenjojo District

08_ Kemigabo Juliet F/a 27yrs R/oKicucu Bunyangabo District.





Previous accident

At the beginning of this month 23 people died and several others got injured in a single fatal accident after a bus owned by Link Bus Service that was heading to Kampala from Fort Portal overturned along Fort Portal-Kyenjojo road.