Three Kenyan pastoralists killed, cows stolen as Jie warriors raid Napak 

Three Kenyan pastoralists are said to have been shot dead and another injured by suspected rustlers who raided their cattle in Napak District in Karamoja sub region, northeastern Uganda.

Police said the January 9 attack that happened at around 9pm in Loutakou village, Nakwamoru Parish left three Turkanas; Akaru Lokuyo, 25, Lokoru Lomucuruzi, 23, and Etabo Ekale, 19 dead.

Over 100 heads of cattle were stolen in the attack that also left Etepar Telo, 26, nursing bullet wounds.

He was taken to Matany Hospital where he’s still admitted.

“The three bodies are still at the scene awaiting postmortem. Relevant statements have been taken. We call for calmness in the affected community as we complete our investigation and track these raided animals,” Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Mike Longole, the acting Mt Moroto region police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to him, the assailants are suspected to be Jie warriors from Kotido District.