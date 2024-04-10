Three Kibuku District officials remanded over fraud

Three Kibuku local government officials have been remanded to Budaka prison after they were charged with causing government loss totalling Shs21 million.

The accused include; Mr Christopher Wamika, 52, the District Education Officer (DEO), Mr Stephen Otem, 52, the District Inspector of Schools (DIS) and Ms Leticia Nabirye, 42, Senior Inspector of Schools.

They were arrested on Tuesday by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit following complaints by some teachers alleging that funds for co-curricular activities of 2022 were embezzled.

The group appeared before Kibuku Grade 1 magistrate, Abubaker Mantama and were read charges of conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 390 of the Penal Code Act Cap 120. They pleaded not guilty to the charges before they were remanded until April 11, 2024, for further mention.

Prosecution contends that the accused in September 2022, at Kibuku District headquarters conspired to commit a felony to wit gave false accountability of Shs21,700,000

Ms Mariam Natasha Oduka, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit’s spokesperson, said the team commenced investigations on April 7, 2024, following a complaint by head teachers.

“This complaint had earlier been reported to us. We reached out to various head teachers who admitted paying the capitation, licensing, and Education Management Information System (EMIS) money to the Senior Inspector of Schools,” she said on Tuesday.

According to her, they retrieved vouchers from the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) on requisitions made by the DEO for Music Dance and Drama (MDD) in Kyotera worth Shs21 million yet the school that participated denied any knowledge of the said funds.