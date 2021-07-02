Three more shot dead as security recovers other guns used in Gen Katumba attack

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Security forces have recovered three more guns used in the attempted June 1 assassination of Works and Transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala.

The guns, including an assault rifle and two pistols, were recovered at Kanyongoga slum, Yoka zone in Namuwongo, Makindye Division on Thursday night.

A police source preferring anonymity said this ends the puzzle on who was behind recent assassinations of prominent people in the city.

According to an eyewitness who chose not to be mentioned, three people were shot dead as they tried to fight the security operatives during the operation.

“I know one person who was identified as Hajji- and another one who were shot dead from the scene. Another person was also shot as he tried to run away,” he said.

The eyewitness added that the police officers reached the area at around 8:30 PM but intensified operations began at around 11:00 PM when they cordoned off the place further stopping anybody from crossing the action area.

“At around 4am, police removed number plates from their vehicles and some family members of Hajji were put one of the vehicles that drove them away to an unknown destination,” he said.

Another eyewitness also told Daily Monitor that in the small house where the three guns were recovered, other items like a black helmet, pairs of iron bars, sharp pangas and other sharp objects were recovered.

“It is now definite that Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels are behind the killings. Dismantling of their cells is moving on well. Some of the suspects were put out of action during the raid,” the source said.

The source declined to name the number of suspects that were shot dead in the operation last night.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga is expected to issue a statement about the new development, later today.

Background

Four gunmen riding on two motorcycles ambushed Gen Katumba, a former Chief of Defence Forces, in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb last month.

The assailants fired a volley of bullets on the official vehicle of the four-star general, injuring him and instantly killing his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo.

The two guns used in the double murder and one, which wasn’t used but found with one of the suspects during the attack, are now in police hands.

The recovered guns have been submitted to the forensic service directorate for analysis to establish other criminal cases they could have been used in.

Analysis of the cartridges recovered at the crime scene at Kisota in Kisaasi (Kampala) showed that one of the guns was also used in the killing of former Police Spokesman, AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi at Kulambiro on March 17, 2017.

The same gun was used in the robbery at Cheap Hardware in Nansana, Wakiso and killing of three police officers in two separate incidents.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech July 1 said they had killed Hussein Wahab Lubwama aka Master- as one of the suspects in Gen Katumba’s attempted assassination after he resisted arrest.