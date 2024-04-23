Three Mubende officials arrested over corruption 

Three Mubende District officials have been arrested for alleged mismanagement of Shs33m earmarked for the expansion of the Kibalinga Health Centre III maternity ward.

Those under investigation include the acting district health officer, the district engineer, and the civil engineer.

Last week, a team from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit dragged the trio to Mubende Central Police Station on charges of abuse of office and neglect of duty.

During the Financial Year 2022/2023, the Mubende District Council passed a motion to expand the maternity ward of Kibalinga Health Centre III and Kasambya Health IV. Funds to the tune of Shs150m were approved and released for the projects. Kasambya Health Centre IV and Kibalinga Health Centre III were given Shs100m and Shs50m respectively.

It is alleged that officials reduced the budget to Shs35m for Kibalinga Health Centre III works and later awarded the contract to the lowest bidder at Shs33m.

A few months after handing over the site to the contractor, the latter abandoned the works, leaving the building incomplete.

Mr Emmanuel Bunya, the communications officer at the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, cited shoddy work.

“It was incompetence of the highest order to leave public funds wasted in such a manner. Expectant mothers are currently delivering in unfinished buildings and risking the lives of both mothers and babies,” he said.

Mr Richard Nsenga, a councillor representing Kibalinga Sub-county, commended the State House Anti–Corruption Unit for cracking the whip.

“ We have been raising these issues at the district level, but no one was paying attention. I am happy that State House has picked interest in the matter,” he said.