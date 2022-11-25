Three officers held over Mbale police station break-in

Three police officers have been arrested in Mbale District in connection with a break-in at Bungokho Police Station on Wednesday night.

The trio is said to have been guarding the station at the time thugs raided the facility and made off with two AK47 guns and a walkie talkie.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the arrest yesterday.

“We are investigating the case to find out the motive behind the robbery as well as identify the culprits,” Mr Taitika said.

He, however, appealed to the public to volunteer information on the whereabouts of the guns.

“The guns which were stolen are dangerous to the community. They can be used to attack the locals. Let’s work together to recover them,” he said.

Mr Chris Mafabi, the LC3 chairperson of Bungokho Sub-county, said residents are living in fear after the incident.

Locals in fear

“We used to hear these incidents in central region but they are now here. We don’t know who will be attacked next,” Mr Mafabi said.

He asked the police top management to transfer the officers at the station.

Mr Mafabi said although the station has enough manpower of eight officers, they are normally absent from night duty.

There have been similar cases with a recent incident at Nakulabye Police Station where suspected armed criminals attempted to access the premises. The criminals fled when officers opened fire.