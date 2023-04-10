Three security operatives arrested over Shs36m bribe to aid gold smuggling

Three suspected corrupt security officers working at the Uganda-DR Congo border in Arua have been exposed after failing to agree on how to share a Shs36 million bribe solicited from a Congolese gold dealer.

The accused include Francis Odongo, an operative working with the External Security Organisation (ESO), James Opolot, a crime intelligence officer and Felix Ezangu, the border internal security officer all attached to Vurra customs border point.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accused, aided the entry of a yet-to-be-identified Congolese gold dealer to evade the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) protocol at the border post on March 24. The accused reportedly intercepted the businessman before crossing the border, solicited a bribe of $10,000 and even provided escort security to Arua city for the smuggler to sell his pieces of gold.

A security official who preferred anonymity told this reporter that the accused persons shared the bribe they got from the gold dealer on March 25 from Devine Touch hotel, a few meters from the Vurra customs border post.

Arua resident district commissioner Godfrey Okiswa says that the matter came to light when the accused officials disagreed on how to share their loot.

"We only came to learn about this at the time when there was a scuffle and the sharing of the money that they could have been compromised with," said Okiswa.