Three suspected human traffickers arrested in Kabale

Police in Kabale District Tuesday morning arrested at least three suspected human traffickers also accused of aggravated robbery.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate confirmed the development saying “the suspects are currently in custody at Kabale Central Police station.”

He identified the detained as 55-year-old Henry Bakerwa from Ntungamo District, 41-year-old Bashir Twesigye of Mbarara District and 38-year-old Sam Twesigye from Kampala.

Police say the suspects, without any legal claim, carried out their criminal activities on November 10, 2023 as they allegedly kidnapped and trafficked 29-year-old businessman Bruce Tusiime.

Tusiime is resident of the border Katuna Town, Ndorwa West County in Kabale District.

“The perpetrators used a Toyota Wish car with an unidentified number plate, covering the victim's face with a sweater, tying him with a rope, assaulting him, and robbing him of Shs5million. Subsequently, they drove him and abandoned him in the valleys of Bubare along Katuna Road before fleeing the scene,” Maate told journalists.

Maate disclosed that the suspects were arrested after police identified a suspicious grey Toyota Wish along Katuna Road.

“The complainant positively identified the occupants as the ones who had kidnapped him, leading to their swift arrest,” Maate noted.

According to him, Mr Maate investigations show that “the arrested individuals have a history of robbing numerous people within Kabale town”.

They previously faced additional charges related to stealing from motor vehicles, as documented on November 1 at Kabale Police.

“A comprehensive police team, including Homicide, D/CID officers, SOCO, crime intelligence, regional ICT, and other detectives, visited the crime scene. Statements from relevant witnesses were collected, and the Toyota Wish was impounded and secured at Kabale Central Police station,” police emphasized.