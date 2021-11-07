Thunberg labels COP26 'failure' as youth demand action

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (C) poses for a photograph during her meeting with climate activists Vanessa Nakate (R) and Greta Thunberg during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The first week of talks saw countries announce plans to phase out coal use and to end foreign fossil fuel funding, but there were few details on how they plan the mass decarbonisation scientists say is needed.

Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg on Friday branded the UN climate summit in Glasgow a "failure" during a mass protest in the Scottish city demanding swifter action from leaders to address the emergency.
Thunberg said pledges from some nations made during COP26 to accelerate their emissions cuts amounted to little more than "a two-week long celebration of business as usual and blah, blah, blah".

