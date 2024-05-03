Othembi leaves LDC after 12 years

The Director of the Law Development Center (LDC), Mr Frank Nigel Othembi, has left the institution after 12 years at the helm.

On Wednesday, Mr Othembi confirmed that his tenure ended on April 30 and that his successor is to be named soon.

Mr Othembi explained that he felt that he served the government for a long time and needed to go and do his other personal and professional work.

“It was the right time for me to move on and go and do my things. I wanted to move on when I was still energetic. You know being at the helm of such a big government institution like LDC is stressful, so I want to take some to rest before I embark on my new journey,” he said in a telephone interview.

Earlier in the week, Mr Othembi had in a communication to staff of the institution commended them for the support they had given him during his tenure.

“As you are aware, my tenure at LDC ends this month on April 30, 2024. I will be departing the centre after 12 years of service as director. I thank you for your commitment and support in promoting a tradition of legal excellence,” he wrote.

It was during Mr Othembi’s tenure that LDC decentralised the institution by opening two branches upcountry in Lira and Mbarara with a third campus set to be opened in Mbale later this year.

Mr Othembi explained that since LDC is not a “permanent and pensionable” government entity and each staff serves for a four-year term, which is renewable.

He said for the position of director, the incumbent serves up to 60 years and then retires.

He said his last renewal was in April 2020, meaning that the same would expire in April this year.

This publication understands Mr Othembi is three years shy of clocking 60 having enrolled in civil service in 1994. Othembi?