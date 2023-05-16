TikToker who recorded himself in lodge with school girl arrested

Mr Joseph Ngoma, a TikTok fan is in trouble for sexually abusing a teenage girl after he recorded himself in a lodge kissing her and later posted the video on the sensational social media platform.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says that the suspect committed the offence in a lodge in Mubende District before going into hiding until he was picked up from his hideout in Kitintale, Kampala.

Police preliminary findings show that the teenager left home on Ngoma’s Boda Boda on May 4, 2023, for coaching, when they reached Madudu Trading Centre, the suspect created an excuse to first branch off and pick up his personal items from his home.

"They rode a distance of about 100 meters along Mubende Madudu road, where they stopped at a lodge. The suspect instead got a room and lured the victim to help him carry some of his properties for him. The victim was forcefully dragged into the lodge, where the suspect recorded her inside, calling her his wife. He went on and defiled the victim and told her to go back home,” Mr Enanga said.

He added that Ngoma shared the video on TikTok four days later, which went viral and generated debate on social media platforms. He says that the video caught the attention of the victim’s mother, who reported the matter at Mubende Police Station.

The victim recorded a statement and led the task team to the lodge at Ngabano Village, Madudu sub-county in Mubende District before they tracked the suspect and arrested him.

Mr Enanga says that they have also arrested the lodge attendant on charges of procuring defilement.

Police have also expressed concerns about the mushrooming trend of live-streamed or recorded crimes.

“Why would someone videotape themselves committing a crime? From an ethical point of view, we encourage all citizens to stop the practice unless it is for evidential purposes. Most video footage is recorded without any clues or leads on where it happened,” he said.

On Monday, police arrested Esther Nabirye, a stepmother and resident of Mafubira Zone C in Jinja District for child abuse and torture.