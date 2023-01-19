Toddler dies in Pallisa house fire

Shock and grief engulfed Nakitende Central Village, in Kasodo sub-county, Pallisa District on Tuesday when fire gutted a grass thatched house, killing a one-year-old child.

Acting North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, Samuel Semewo confirmed the development, saying that police are investigating a case of death by fire.

“This was quite unfortunate and regrettable incidence that a minor lost her life under such circumstances. But could be blamed on the parent for being careless which end result has cost the life of the toddler,” Mr Semewo said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased child identified as Mariam Nabwire, was in the house on Tuesday afternoon when a phone battery that was connected directly to a solar panel exploded. The mother had reportedly gone to Pallisa Town to mill rice.

Neighbours attempted to rescue the child who had been asleep but it was too late.

Mr Semewo said the baby got burnt to death beyond recognition. A case of arson was registered by police and statements recorded from the child’s parents.

According to police, burnt battery wires and lamp holders were recovered in the house.

“The parent of the child takes the blame for this tragedy because she irresponsibly caused the death of the minor. Parents should learn and careful especially those who cook inside their houses to avoid such incidences,” Mr Joseph Omaligat, a resident said.

Mr Ronald Kolere, the Kasodo LC3 chairperson, said that the entire village was thrown into total shock and grief because such an incident had never happened in the area.

“I have to caution people to be more responsible to avoid such occurrence of this nature. This kind of negligence is totally unacceptable,” he said.