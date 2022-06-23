Tororo education officer, six others arrested over fraud

Police in Tororo Wednesday detained seven senior district officials over alleged conspiracy to defraud Universal Primary Education (UPE) capitation grants of about Shs1.3billion.

Tororor District Education Officer (DEO) Albert Odoi and the district Internal Auditor Sarah Namugwere were arrested with five others on orders of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

Four member head teachers of the Tororo District Head teachers Association were also held including their leader Irene Langa. Other arrested members of the association’s executive were Monica Katono, Michael Okurut and John Ondege.

“The suspects have been operating a private bank account in a yet to be established bank where head teachers were being forced to remit over Shs750, 000 per term since 2019,” State House Anti-Corruption Unit spokesperson Emmanuel Bunya said on Wednesday.

The Unit also arrested Wycliffe Zareheyo who is the assistant district internal auditor.

“All those arrested were June 22 given police bond to aid investigations into fraud and financial mismanagement,” Mr Bunya told this publication.