Tororo launches prayer altar to fight corruption

Tororo leaders have launched a prayer altar in the district’s fight against corruption.

During the launch presided by Tororo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Nickson Owole, religious leaders noted that the development will give leaders a platform to seek God’s pardon and intervention in graft.

Owole attributed the current trend of corruption in the area to leaders being distant from God and making the devil take charge of their conscience.

"The launch of this particular prayer altar is an indication that the leaders in the district have woken up ready to repent before God. Otherwise, if leaders embrace it, arms of government fighting graft will not be frequently arresting some public officers," he observed.

The RDC also denounced corruption, blaming it for poverty and failed service delivery before he went on to say that “creation of the altar is timely.”

Speaking during Tuesday’s event at Amagoro Court Hall, district speaker Betty Andera Chirya said leaders in the district will use the altar to offer sacrifices and prayers to God for blessings and supernatural strength.

“Through the platform, the district will be holding quarterly prayers and later be crowned by a prayer breakfast as an annual event,” she told Monitor.

The clergy at the launch were led by born again faith bishop (pastor) Tera Olukol of Magodes Pentecostal Outreach Ministries International Tororo.

He said “cherishing God will make officers entrusted with the tasks of holding public offices to execute their duties in a Godlier way.”

Altar of God Ministries International Tororo pastor Fred Epiat appealed to the leaders to subsequently introduce fellowship hours other than making the prayer a quarterly and annual event.

“Some of the district leaders can volunteer to conduct the services if the district does not have anointed men and women of God,” he remarked on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tororo District LC5 chairperson John Okeya commended religious leaders for “interceding for the district.”

''I need to thank you our religious leaders for the prayers you have dedicated upon the district which I strongly say have helped to bring in sanity,” he noted.