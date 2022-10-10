Tororo locals launch drive to save wetland

Residents of eastern division in Tororo Municipality have launched a tree planting campaign to save Aturukuku wetland from degradation.

The wetland separates the municipality from Tororo South County and harbours Aturukuku River. It is also the main source of water for National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) and the locals.

During the launch of the campaign at the weekend, Mr Joseph Otal, the village chairperson, said they are planting bamboo species on the river banks to conserve the environment.

“Within one year, we will have covered the entire wetland. We are also mobilising our counterparts from Morukatipe Sub-county to do the same on their side,” he said.

Mr Otal said due to rampant degradation of the wetland, the river was also drying up.

“We are working towards formulating a bylaw to regulate human activities in the wetland and on the river banks,” he said.

Mr Micheal Opolot, another resident, said the water has also been polluted .

“We used to drink water from this river but we no longer do because it’s contaminated,” Mr Opolot said.

The residents are being supported by African Youth, Women Emancipation, Children and Community Alliance, a community-based organisation, to plant more than two million trees .

The Tororo municipality MP, Mr Yeri Apollo Ofwono, welcomed the campaign.

“This will support locals to combat extreme weather conditions such as drought, which the people along the catchment area have been suffering from for long,” he said.

Mr Yeri also pledged to support the initiative and asked locals to engage in fish farming, saying its environment friendly.

“Under the Parish Development Model programme, fish farming is one of the viable enterprises,” he said.

Mr Daniel Ochieng Ologe, one of the organisation’s directors, applauded the communities for embracing conservation.