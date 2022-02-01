An oil pipeline. Today’s announcement of FID means launching Uganda’s oil project to the next development and construction phases. PHOTO/NMG

|

National

Prime

Tracing Uganda’s oil journey

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • Fifteen years later so much has happened—both good and bad.

In his October 8, 2006 address, President Museveni stated firmly that it was his government’s intentions to have a local refinery; initially starting with production capacity of 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) but would later be scaled up to 10,000 bpd—to cater for local demand (10,313 barrels) per day at the time with an annual import bill of about Shs146b ($43m). Production, he expected, would start in 2009.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.