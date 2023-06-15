Trade portal to bridge information gap among exporters

Information gap in the market has been listed as one of the challenges frustrating Ugandan exporters, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

Addressing exporters of fresh fruits and vegetables in Kampala on Wednesday, Ms Mary Amumpaire, the ICT officer at the Ministry, however, said a trade portal developed by the ministry can be used to relieve the exporters such frustration.

“The trade information portal ensures access to information needed to streamline the export process and fill the information gap,” she said.

The portal, she argues “Is a platform providing access to fully transparent practical step-by-step guides to license, pre-clearance permits and clearance formalities for the most traded goods in and out of Uganda.”

According to her, the government has through the portal disseminated information that stakeholders can access and break it down to a format that suits the user at whatever level required.

Mr Herbert Musimenta, Principal Agricultural Inspector at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, said the presence of an information gap in the agricultural sector is a stumbling block to the sector’s success and exports as a whole.

Mr Fred Zake, team leader at HortiFresh fresh fruits and vegetable association suggested the growth of the trade portal to ensure access to information on exporters, traders, produce. He encouraged constant update of the portal to ensure growth of the sector as well as access to information.

Several exporters decried poor handling of their perishable products; fruits and vegetables, which according to them has contributed to big losses.

In response, Ms Olivia Nakatudde, the cargo sales officer Uganda National Airlines pledged to ensure the exporters’ merchandise are properly handled.