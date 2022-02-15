Prime

21 export items: Uganda’s opportunity in Africa Trade Zone

 AfCFTA is an opportunity to improve competitiveness. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

By  RACHEAL NABISUBI

What you need to know:

Exports. If Ugandans exploit the market potential of the 21 agricultural products in Africa’s Free Trade Aea, Uganda can become a top notch producer on the continent. 

It is no longer a secret that most of Uganda’s products, despite being referred to as “good,”struggle to access prime markets.

