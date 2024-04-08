Trade PS Ssali interdicts senior legal officer who allegedly assaulted her

The Trade Ministry’s permanent secretary Geraldine Ssali has with immediate effect, interdicted the Senior Legal Officer in the same ministry for allegedly beating her up at office premises.

According to the interdiction letter dated April 5, Ms Ssali accuses Ms Sandra Aneno Karen of exhibiting “gross unbecoming behavior” unfit of a public officer last Friday.

“As you are well aware, this afternoon, in the execution of my normal duties as a permanent secretary and accounting officer and while issuing you with instructions, you exhibited gross unbecoming behavior such as using abusive language against me, assaulting, threatening me, throwing items at me, and insubordination which is irregular for a public officer of your calibre,” reads in part the interdiction letter seen by this newspaper.

Adding: “Your actions were in total disregard of the provisions of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2021 Section F-r Para 1, as laid out in Section F-r Para 4 and 5 (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) (I), (k), (t) and 7 (a) those actions constitute to gross misconduct.”

Ms Aneno who has been directed to hand over her office and not appear there unless needed, has been asked to show cause why disciplinary action shouldn’t be instituted against her.