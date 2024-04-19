Traders agree to reopen shops after meeting Museveni

This was after Mr Museveni directed URA to suspend all penalties against the traders for the meantime to give room for wider consultations, according to State House. The development follows a Friday meeting between President Museveni and 61 leaders of the traders from Kampala and upcountry at State House Entebbe. The delegation of traders was led by Mr John Kabanda, the leader of the Federation of Uganda’s Traders Associations (FUTA) and Thaddeus Agenda Musoke, the leader of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA).

“The discussions mainly centred on the taxation levied on their businesses, especially the EFRIS system. During the meeting, the President informed the traders that he will meet the technocrats from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and URA on the April 24, 2024 for wider consultations. The President also noted that he will then meet with all the traders on May 7, 2024 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds,” reads part of a Friday evening statement issued by Mr Museveni’s press team.

The meeting followed a strike by traders who closed their businesses, expressing their discontent against URA’s implementation of the EFRIS.